Stent placed in Tamim’s heart
A stent has been placed in the heart of cricketer Tamim Iqbal, who is in hospital with a critical condition. Currently he’s admitted in the CCU.
Mohammedan Sporting Club manager Sajjad Ahmed confirmed the news to Prothom Alo today, Monday afternoon.
Head of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) medical department, Debashish Chowdhury stated that Tamim suffered two heart attacks. His condition is improving now.
Tamim went to BKSP in Savar this morning to play a match of the Dhaka Premiere League. He even participated in the toss of Mohammedan Sporting Club-Shinepukur match in the morning.
However, when he felt severe chest pain before entering the field, he was rushed to Fazilatunnessa Hospital in Savar. Referee of the Mohammedan-Shinepukur match Debabrata Pal said from the hospital that a block has been found in Tamim’s heart after performing an angiogram on him.
A helicopter was taken to BKSP to bring Tamim to Dhaka. However he couldn’t be airlifted for his condition. Then initiative was taken to place the stent in his heart at Fazilatunnessa Hospital.
Mohammedan manager Sajjad Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “We are waiting for him to regain consciousness. We will think about further steps later when his condition is stabilised a bit.”
When contacted, BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury said, “I have heard that a stent has been placed in his heart. But I have not been able to reach him yet. His condition is stable now.”
The admin of Tamim’s official Facebook page posted an update on the page announcing the news of blockage and stent placement in Tamim’s heart.
Tamim’s wife Ayesha Siddique, elder brother Nafees Iqbal and other family members are present with him at the hospital.
BCB president Faruque Ahmed has also arrived at the hospital to see Tamim. Earlier, the BCB postponed their 19th board meeting following news of Tamim’s illness.
Meanwhile, chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus has inquired about Tamim’s physical condition. On behalf of the chief adviser, his deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad is keeping in touch with BCB chief executive Nizamuddin, as stated on the chief adviser’s Facebook page.