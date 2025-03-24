Stent placed in Tamim’s heart

A helicopter was taken to BKSP to bring Tamim to Dhaka. However he couldn’t be airlifted for his condition. Then initiative was taken to place the stent in his heart at Fazilatunnessa Hospital.

Mohammedan manager Sajjad Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “We are waiting for him to regain consciousness. We will think about further steps later when his condition is stabilised a bit.”

When contacted, BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury said, “I have heard that a stent has been placed in his heart. But I have not been able to reach him yet. His condition is stable now.”