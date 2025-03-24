Tamim Iqbal hospitalised after heart attack
Cricketer Tamim Iqbal suddenly fell ill during a match of the Dhaka Premier League at BKSP in Savar, today Monday. He was taken to Fazilatunnesa Hospital next to BKSP after he experienced severe chest pain.
Citing hospital sources, head of BCB medical department Debashish Chowdhury said that Tamim suffered two heart attacks. He is currently undergoing treatment in the cardiac department.
Match referee Debabrata Pal, who is in the hospital, told Prothom Alo that Tamim has went through an angiogram and a block has been found in his heart. His condition is somewhat improving.
Official of Tamim’s team Mohammedan, Tariqul Islam, said that it was decided to take Tamim to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.
However as his condition did not improve enough to be airlifted by helicopter, he is being treated at Fazilatunnesa Hospital, he added.
Tamim was playing for Mohammedan against Shinepukur at BKSP ground 3. He even took part in the toss as the captain.
Tamim was given first aid at BKSP after he suddenly felt a pain in the chest. As his condition did not improve, he was taken to Fazilatunnesa Hospital next to BKSP. He is currently under treatment there.
Tamim’s wife Ayesha Siddique, elder brother and former cricketer Nafees Iqbal and other family members have reached the hospital already.
Meanwhile, today’s BCB board meeting has been suspended at the news of Tamim’s illness. The 19th board meeting of BCB was supposed to begin at 12:00 pm today. BCB directors and officials have gone to the hospital to see Tamim.