Tamim Iqbal hospitalised after heart attack

Match referee Debabrata Pal, who is in the hospital, told Prothom Alo that Tamim has went through an angiogram and a block has been found in his heart. His condition is somewhat improving.

Official of Tamim’s team Mohammedan, Tariqul Islam, said that it was decided to take Tamim to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

However as his condition did not improve enough to be airlifted by helicopter, he is being treated at Fazilatunnesa Hospital, he added.