Tamim Iqbal says adieu to int'l cricket

“With a major tournament like the Champions Trophy ahead, I do not want any more discussions surrounding me that would distract the team. This has been on my mind for a while, and now I believe the time has come.”

Regarding the speculations, Tamim said he stepped away from the BCB’s central contract over a year ago. Despite this, discussions and speculations have continued unnecessarily.

"Retirement or continuation is a personal decision for any cricketer, or professional sports man, and I have taken the time to make mine,” he noted.