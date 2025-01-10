Tamim Iqbal says adieu to int'l cricket
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from international cricket, putting an end to widespread speculations ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy tournament.
In a post on his verified Facebook page, Tamim wrote, "I have been away from international cricket for quite some time, and I feel the distance will never end as this chapter of my life has come to an end.
“With a major tournament like the Champions Trophy ahead, I do not want any more discussions surrounding me that would distract the team. This has been on my mind for a while, and now I believe the time has come.”
Regarding the speculations, Tamim said he stepped away from the BCB’s central contract over a year ago. Despite this, discussions and speculations have continued unnecessarily.
"Retirement or continuation is a personal decision for any cricketer, or professional sports man, and I have taken the time to make mine,” he noted.