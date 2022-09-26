BPL: From “world’s second-best” to “best domestic” league

There was a time when Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials used to claim that Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) was the second-best Twenty20 cricket league in the world.

BPL was positioned right after Indian Premier League (IPL), according to them. But now they say, they are working to make BPL “one of the best leagues” in the country.

The next season of BPL is slated to take place from early January to mid-February, 2023. BCB has already declared names of the owners of the seven participating franchises. If all goes well, the franchises will be finalised soon after the prospective owners pay the bank guarantee of Tk 100 million.