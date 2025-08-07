Shubman Gill: India's elegant captain

Shubman Gill will fly home to India with plenty of credit after a sensational campaign with the bat against England and a hard-earned series draw in his first outing as Test captain.

The stylish batsman scored a remarkable 754 runs in five Tests, falling just 20 shy of Sunil Gavaskar's long-standing series record for an Indian cricketer.

Gill, nicknamed "Prince", arrived in England in early June under intense pressure and with a modest Test average of 35.

Not only was he succeeding Rohit Sharma as captain, he was also filling the number four slot vacated by the great Virat Kohli, who followed Rohit into Test retirement in May.

But Gill has led from the front in spectacular style, combining an effortless elegance with an ability to go through the gears and innovate when necessary.

The 25-year-old scored 147 in his first innings of the series at Headingley.