Cricket

Miraz named in ICC ODI Team of the Year 2022

Sports Desk
Mehidy Hasan MirazShamsul Hoque

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz had a memorable year in One-Day Internationals (ODI) in 2022. The ICC acknowledged his brilliant year by naming him in the ICC ODI team of the year 2022.

ICC announced its teams of the year for 2022 in all three formats in men’s cricket on Tuesday.

In 2022, Miraz picked up 24 wickets in 15 ODIs at an average of 28.20 with a best performance of 4-29 against the West Indies in July.

The all-rounder also had a great year with the bat, scoring 330 runs at a stunning average of 66, with one century and one fifty against India and Afghanistan respectively.

Miraz is the only Bangladeshi in the XI. In 2021, three players from Bangladesh – Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Mushfiqur Rahim– were named in ICC’s ODI team of the year.

Other than Miraz, two players each from India, Australia, New Zealand and the West Indies and one each from Pakistan and Zimbabwe were named in the XI.

Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam was named the captain of the team.

ICC ODI Team of the Year 2022: Babar Azam (c), Travis Head, Shreyas Iyer, Tom Latham, Sikander Raza, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Siraj, Trent Boult and Adam Zampa

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment