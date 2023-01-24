Miraz named in ICC ODI Team of the Year 2022

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz had a memorable year in One-Day Internationals (ODI) in 2022. The ICC acknowledged his brilliant year by naming him in the ICC ODI team of the year 2022.

ICC announced its teams of the year for 2022 in all three formats in men’s cricket on Tuesday.

In 2022, Miraz picked up 24 wickets in 15 ODIs at an average of 28.20 with a best performance of 4-29 against the West Indies in July.