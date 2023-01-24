Miraz named in ICC ODI Team of the Year 2022

The all-rounder also had a great year with the bat, scoring 330 runs at a stunning average of 66, with one century and one fifty against India and Afghanistan respectively.
Miraz is the only Bangladeshi in the XI. In 2021, three players from Bangladesh – Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Mushfiqur Rahim– were named in ICC’s ODI team of the year.
Other than Miraz, two players each from India, Australia, New Zealand and the West Indies and one each from Pakistan and Zimbabwe were named in the XI.
Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam was named the captain of the team.
ICC ODI Team of the Year 2022: Babar Azam (c), Travis Head, Shreyas Iyer, Tom Latham, Sikander Raza, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Siraj, Trent Boult and Adam Zampa