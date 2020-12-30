Habibul disappointed as WI sending a ‘second-grade’ team

"This is disappointing that some of their players have opted to stay out of this series reasoning COVID-19 situation. We are not to comment on the team that they have decided to send to Bangladesh. But it's disappointing if the players opted to skip this series due to Bangladesh's COVID-19 situation which is better than many countries," he added.



Before the upcoming series, West Indies have toured England and New Zealand. During their England tour in July, the COVID-19 situation of England was frightening.



Both the teams will lock horns in three ODIs and two Tests in this series. The first two ODIs will take place in Dhaka while the third one will be played in Chattogram along with the first Test, and the second and final Test will be played in Dhaka.





