Hazlewood: Out of shadows with ‘the most economical five-wicket haul’

Josh Hazlewood has sometimes been overshadowed by his fellow members of Australia's bowling attack, but at Adelaide Oval on Saturday he stepped firmly into the limelight with a blinding spell that humiliated India in the first test.

Working in tandem with Pat Cummins, the world's top-ranked bowler, Hazlewood bagged the most economical five-wicket haul by an Australian bowler in 73 years as India were bundled out for 36, their lowest ever innings score.

The big quick from rural New South Wales bowled three maidens in his five overs, dismissing Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari at the cost of just eight runs.