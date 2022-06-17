Heads buried in sand

A widely believed misconception about ostriches is that they bury their heads in the sand when in danger, thinking if they don’t see the predator, the predator won’t see them.

This myth has been debunked by experts long ago, but burying ones head in sand is still a commonly used metaphor for people who ignore the unpleasant reality by choosing to look the other way.

The average cricket fan in Bangladesh in that sense should thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and anyone involved with the broadcast blackout of Day 1 of the first Test between Bangladesh and West Indies as because of them, they didn’t have to avert their eyes or switch channels to avoid seeing yet another batting collapse of the Tigers.

The fans didn’t have to 'bury their heads in sand' as they were not even given the option to watch the match on TV.