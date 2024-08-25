Najmul dedicates historic Test win to protest victims

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said his team’s first win in Test cricket against Pakistan on Sunday was a tribute to people killed during protests that toppled former premier Sheikh Hasina.

The South Asian nation endured weeks of student-led protests that ultimately forced Hasina to resign and flee to India this month after 15 years of autocratic rule.

“We are paying tribute to the individuals who recently passed away in our nation during the protest and we are praying for their souls,” Najmul said after his side’s 10-wicket victory in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

More than 450 people were killed during the protests, many by police fire.