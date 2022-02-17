Cricket

First Test

Henry bags career-best seven as New Zealand roll South Africa for 95

AFP
Christchurch, New Zealand
New Zealand's paceman Matt Henry (R) celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Kagiso Rabada during day one of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and South Africa at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on 17 February, 2022
New Zealand's paceman Matt Henry (R) celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Kagiso Rabada during day one of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and South Africa at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on 17 February, 2022AFP

Matt Henry celebrated a career-best seven wicket haul as New Zealand rolled South Africa for 95 in their first innings inside two sessions on the opening day of the first Test in Christchurch on Thursday.

Tea was taken early when tail-ender Duanne Oliver was out for one to end the innings with Henry taking seven for 23 as New Zealand cashed in on winning the toss and asking South Africa to bat in bowler-friendly conditions.

Zubayr Hamza, back in the South African starting line-up for the first time in two years, top scored for the tourists with 25.

Henry, whose previous best was four for 93 against South Africa four years ago, has struggled to be a regular member of the New Zealand attack where Tim Southee and Trent Boult have long been the new ball bowlers.

But with Boult on paternity leave, the Christchurch-born Henry relished the chance to perform in front of his home crowd.

With his fourth ball he removed South African skipper Dean Elgar for one with a ball that nipped away off the pitch.

When South Africa looked to be showing some resistance with Hamza and Kyle Verreynne putting on 33 for the sixth wicket, Henry removed the pair along with Kagiso Rabada and debutant Glenton Stuurman in an eight-ball burst.

Alongside Henry, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner each took one wicket.

