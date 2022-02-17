Henry bags career-best seven as New Zealand roll South Africa for 95

Matt Henry celebrated a career-best seven wicket haul as New Zealand rolled South Africa for 95 in their first innings inside two sessions on the opening day of the first Test in Christchurch on Thursday.

Tea was taken early when tail-ender Duanne Oliver was out for one to end the innings with Henry taking seven for 23 as New Zealand cashed in on winning the toss and asking South Africa to bat in bowler-friendly conditions.

Zubayr Hamza, back in the South African starting line-up for the first time in two years, top scored for the tourists with 25.