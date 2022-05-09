Hetmyer takes a break from IPL

Rajasthan Royals' West Indies import Shimron Hetmyer has taken a break from the Indian Premier League to head back home for the birth of his first child, the franchise said.

"Shimron Hetmyer has travelled back to Guyana early morning today for the imminent birth of his first child," Royals said on Sunday.

"We are helping him in every way we can, and our best wishes are with him and his wife Nirvani."

Hetmyer, in a video message, said, "Babies are born only once and this will be my first."

Hetmyer, who was brought by Royals for $1.1 million in the February auction, has stood out in the team both for his performance and a pink-coloured mohawk hairstyle.