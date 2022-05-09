Hetmyer takes a break from IPL

The left-hand batter has scored vital runs for the Royals in the middle-order and played a key part with his unbeaten 16-ball 31 in the team's previous win against Punjab Kings on Saturday.
The 25-year-old, who has played 16 Tests and 89 white-ball matches for West Indies, will return after the birth.
Inaugural IPL champions Royals, led by Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, are third in the 10-team table and in with a strong chance to make the playoffs.
The popular Twenty20 tournament is moving towards the business end with playoffs starting on May 24 and the final on May 29 at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.