Zimbabwe announce 15-member squad for Bangladesh tour

Seasoned all-rounder Sikandar Raza will lead the 15-member Zimbabwe squad for a five-game T20I series against Bangladesh in May while Johnathan Campbell, an uncapped left-hand batter, is in line to make his international debut after being picked in the group.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced a 15-man squad for Zimbabwe's tour to Bangladesh for a five-match Twenty20 international (T20I) series in May.

The five-match T20I series against Bangladesh will start on May 3. Campbell is an adept left-hand batter who bowls leg-spin. Tadiwanashe Marumani and Faraz Akram also have earned recalls. The side includes veterans such as Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine.