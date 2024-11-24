Jaiswal, Kohli slam centuries as Australia stare at defeat

But they instead imploded with rookie Nathan McSweeney out for a duck to Jasprit Bumrah and nightwatchman Pat Cummins falling for two, edging Mohammed Siraj to Kohli at slip.

When Bumrah trapped Marnus Labuschagne (3) lbw, stumps were called with Usman Khawaja not-out three and Australia in disarray at 12-3.

The day belonged to Jaiswal, who grew up homeless in the slums of Mumbai, hitting 15 fours and three sixes in a mature 297-ball stay.

The 22-year-old opener, in his 15th Test, seemed destined for a double century but he cut Mitchell Marsh to Steve Smith at point and departed to a standing ovation.

Kohli was also on fire in a welcome resurgence after a lengthy lean spell that sparked questions about his place in the team.

The 36-year-old superstar rode his luck to bring up a 30th Test ton and his first since July last year to silence the critics.