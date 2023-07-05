Towhid hits fifty as Bangladesh hobble to 169-9 in rain-hit match

Towhid Hridoy’s fifty was the only shining light in a disappointing batting performance from Bangladesh where the hosts posted 169-9 in 43 overs in the first One-Day International (ODI) against Afghanistan on a rainy day in Chattogram.

Towhid made 51 off 67 balls before getting out as the ninth Bangladeshi player in an innings which was dominated by the Afghan bowlers.

Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman strangled the Bangladesh middle-order, finishing with 2-21 and 2-23 respectively while pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi struck thrice.

Afghanistan will have to chase a revised target of 164, owing to the two rain interruptions which reduced the match into a 43-over-a-side contest.