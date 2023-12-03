Bangladesh women clinch away win against South Africa

Bangladesh Women’s team made a brilliant start in their South Africa tour as they beat the hosts in the first T20 of the three-match series at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Sunday.
Murshida Khatun scored an unbeaten 62 off 59 and captain Nigar Sultana scored 34 off 21 to post 149-2 before 16-year old Shorna Akter picked up five wickets to restrict the opponents for 136.
Bangladesh won against South Africa after 11 years and this is their second win against the opponents after beating them in their first encounter back in 2012.
After winning the toss Bangladesh opener Murshida and Shamima Sultana gave a good start as they formed a 44-run stand in 6.5 overs before the latter was dismissed for run-a-ball 24.
Murshida kept one side safe while Sobhana Mustary scored 16-ball 17 and Nigar played a brisk innings to put up a formidable total. Murshida scored six fours and a six in her innings.
In reply, South African openers made a blistering start accumulating 54 runs in six overs of power play. Pacer Marufa Akhter got injured while fielding in her own bowling and could not bowl more than two overs to make things worse.
Leg-spinner Rabyea Khan broke the opening stand by dismissing skipper Tazmim Brits, who scored 30 when the total was 69. Leg spinner Fahima Khatun got rid of Annerie Dercksen for one in the next over.
Anneke Bosch and Sune Luss took the run past 100 and the hosts looked favourite at that stage before Shorna got his first scalp getting rid of Luss when the score was 104 in 15.3 overs.
But the things got a turnaround when Shorna got Bosch for 67 in the second ball of the 18th over before dismissing Nondumiso Shangase three balls later for a duck. Nahida dismissed Eliz-mari Marx next over and all of a sudden South Africa needed 24 off the last over.
Shorna conceded two boundaries but got two wickets to make sure she ends with five wickets and her team clinching a memorable win.