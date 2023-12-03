Bangladesh women clinch away win against South Africa

Bangladesh won against South Africa after 11 years and this is their second win against the opponents after beating them in their first encounter back in 2012.

After winning the toss Bangladesh opener Murshida and Shamima Sultana gave a good start as they formed a 44-run stand in 6.5 overs before the latter was dismissed for run-a-ball 24.

Murshida kept one side safe while Sobhana Mustary scored 16-ball 17 and Nigar played a brisk innings to put up a formidable total. Murshida scored six fours and a six in her innings.