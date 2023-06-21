Stokes ‘devastated’ by defeat in Ashes opener

Ben Stokes said he felt “devastated” by England’s dramatic two-wicket defeat in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston but insisted his aggressive approach could yet secure a series win over Australia.

An unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 55 between Australia captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon on Tuesday’s final day proved decisive in a see-saw contest as the tourists chased down a target of 281.

This was just England’s third defeat in 14 Tests since captain Stokes joined forces with coach Brendon McCullum last year.