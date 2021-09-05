Hundred hero Sharma seizing 'last chance' in Tests

Rohit Sharma said he was glad to be making the most of a "last chance" in Test cricket after his first overseas hundred left India well-placed against England at the Oval on Saturday.

Sharma's 127 was the cornerstone of India's second innings 270-3, a lead of 171 runs, when bad light ended the third day of the fourth Test.

It was the opener's eighth hundred in 43 Tests but first outside of India in 24 matches at this level.

A renowned limited-overs batsman, the 34-year-old's Test career had been something of a stop-start affair until he moved to the top of the order in 2019.