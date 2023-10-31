Bangladesh lose, yet again

Bangladesh conceded yet another comprehensive defeat in their World Cup campaign as they were beaten by nine wickets against Pakistan at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Tuesday.

This is the sixth defeat in the seventh game for Bangladesh and not only their semi-final chances have evaporated, qualifying for the Champions Trophy 2025 is also in jeopardy.

Hosts Pakistan and other top seven teams of the current World Cup will qualify for that tournament.

Bangladesh, who looked completely out of sorts, seemed hapless both with bat and bowl. Apart from winning the toss nothing seemed to work for the side and the things began evident in the very first over when Shaheeen Afridi got rid of Tanzid Hasan without any run on the board.