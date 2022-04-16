I still have a lot to learn: Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Let’s go back a bit. You made your Test debut in last year’s December, what was that experience like?
Obviously, I was very excited. Everyone dreams of playing for the national team. When I got that chance against Pakistan, I was very excited.
Before your debut, you had played just one season of first-class (domestic four-day matches) cricket. Getting called up to the Bangladesh team and then making your debut, it all happened very quickly for you.
I was confident that I will get called up. Because wherever I played before, I did well. I was optimistic about getting a call up.
Your Test career got off to a bad start. In the first innings you got a duck and in the next one you made six runs.
I didn’t think too much about it. Because bad times are bound to come. That’s just how it is. The more normally you approach it, the better. Staying true to your plan is the key.
I want to know more about your plan. You played 228 balls in that 78-run knock in New Zealand, for the century in Durban you faced 326 balls. Usually Bangladeshi batsmen don’t stay at the crease for so long.
ying at the wicket, spending time at the middle– that’s my main goal. There is always some movement with the new ball. After it gets old, I can play the way I want to. That’s all I think about really, nothing else. The team wants me to bat for a long time. It’s a five-day game, there’s a lot of time. If I play a shot and get out because of it, that’s not ideal for me or my team. That’s why I try to bat for a long time.
Does batting for a long time come naturally to you or have you prepared yourself like this?
I can’t really explain it. Maybe it is a result of repetition.
You play at a good strike rate in white-ball cricket. How did you bring this balance into your game?
It’s all about mentality. You have to mentally prepare yourself to play accordingly in the three different formats. You have to train keeping the different formats in mind.
After you completed your century, everyone got to see how many shots you have in your arsenal…
I was batting under pressure. There weren’t many wickets left. I tried to score as many runs as possible in quick time. The match situation demanded that I play shots.
How did it feel after scoring your first century in Tests?
It felt really great, scoring the first century of my career, that too in abroad. I really enjoyed that moment.
Usually you don’t celebrate after scoring a century. But that day after completing your century you jumped up and punched the air.
They were sledging a lot. That’s why I celebrated a little (smiles).
* This interview appeared in the print and online version of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ashfaq-Ul-Alam Niloy.