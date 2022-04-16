I still have a lot to learn: Mahmudul Hasan Joy

I want to know more about your plan. You played 228 balls in that 78-run knock in New Zealand, for the century in Durban you faced 326 balls. Usually Bangladeshi batsmen don’t stay at the crease for so long.

ying at the wicket, spending time at the middle– that’s my main goal. There is always some movement with the new ball. After it gets old, I can play the way I want to. That’s all I think about really, nothing else. The team wants me to bat for a long time. It’s a five-day game, there’s a lot of time. If I play a shot and get out because of it, that’s not ideal for me or my team. That’s why I try to bat for a long time.