I will try to hit from the first ball: Mahmudullah

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad vowed to hit from the first ball in the two-match T20I series against Afghanistan, reports BSS.

His comment came in the wake of the criticism regarding his batting approach in the three-match ODI series against the same team. Although Bangladesh won the series by 2-1, Mahmudullah had a series to forget as he scored just 43 runs in three matches. He only hit one boundary in the 79 ball he faced in those three matches drawing criticism.