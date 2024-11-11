Tigers opt to bat against Afghanistan, Nahid makes debut

Bangladesh’s stand-in captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the all-important toss in the series-deciding third One Day International (ODI) and opted to bat first without any hesitation at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE Monday.

The series is locked at 1-1. Afghanistan won the first match by 92 runs while Bangladesh levelled the series, securing a 68-run win in the second ODI.

Regular captain Shanto received a groin injury during his match-winning 76-run knock in the second ODI and subsequently was ruled out for the final ODI.