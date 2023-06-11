Kohli holds firm against Australia in thriller

Virat Kohli defied Australia on Saturday to give India hope of an extraordinary win in what could be a grandstand finish to the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

India were 164-3 at stumps, still needing a further 280 runs to reach what would be a record-breaking total of 444 on Sunday’s scheduled fifth and final day.

Star batsman Kohli, however, was 44 not out, while Ajinkya Rahane was unbeaten on 20 after he had already marked his first Test in over a year by top-scoring with 89 in India’s first-innings 296.