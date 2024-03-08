India stretch lead to 255 after Rohit, Gill tons

Centuries from skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill helped India entrench their control of the final Test against England with a 255-run lead on Friday.

The hosts finished day two on 473-8 with Kuldeep Yadav (27) and Jasprit Bumrah (19) batting at the picturesque Dharamsala stadium, in the lap of the snowcapped Himalayas.

India saw a middle-order stutter after tea with spinners Shoaib Bashir (4-170) and Tom Hartley getting quick wickets but Yadav and Bumrah put on a stubborn partnership of 45.