India must defy Bumrah loss to end trophy drought at T20 World Cup

India are under pressure to win their first global title since 2013 at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia but they must do so without injured pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Rohit Sharma's team open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne in a hotly anticipated clash which could set the tone for their tournament.

Top-ranked India recently won T20 series at home against Australia and South Africa and have been the team to beat in one-on-one competitions.

Along with England and hosts and holders Australia, they are seen as favourites for the World Cup.

But India have not lifted a world title since the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and have struggled through international tournaments, failing to make the semis of last year's World Cup and missing the finals of the recent Asia Cup.