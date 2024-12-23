Nigar Sultana makes history

Women’s cricket in Bangladesh reached a new milestone with the inauguration of the maiden women’s first class cricket tournament in the country a couple of days ago. Today, Nigar Sultana made history becoming the first ever centurion in women’s first class cricket in Bangladesh.

The national women’s cricket team skipper played a scintillating innings of 153 not out in the first innings of Central Zone against the North Zone at the Shaheed Kamaruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi today.

Nigar was not out on 85 runs at the end of the first day. She took 215 balls to become the first woman cricketer to score a ton in the first class format. She remained unbeaten on 153 from 253 balls with 20 boundaries and a couple of maximums.