Hope's resistance keeps West Indies alive against New Zealand

A sparkling century by Shai Hope ably supported by Justin Greaves had the West Indies 212-4 at stumps on Friday and clinging to the remote chance they can save the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Hope was 116 not out and Greaves 55 with the pair putting on 140 for the fifth wicket after the West Indies were in dire straits at 72-4.

New Zealand need six more wickets with the new ball six overs away while the West Indies, set a mammoth 531-run target, need a further 319 runs.

The tourists' cause was helped by injuries to New Zealand's pace ranks which have forced captain Tom Latham to be creative with how he managed his bowlers.