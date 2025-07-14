England win third Test thriller against India at Lord’s

England beat India by 22 runs to win a thrilling third Test at Lord’s on Monday as they went 2-1 up in a five-match series.

India were on the brink of defeat at 147-9, still needing a further 46 runs to reach a victory target of 193, when last man Mohammed Siraj joined Ravindra Jadeja in the middle.

Nevertheless, the pair batted on until after tea on the final day to give India hope of an improbable win.

But with India in sight of just their fourth win in 20 Tests at Lord’s, Siraj played on to off-spinner Shoaib Bashir -- off the field for much of the match with a finger injury -- with the ball just dislodging the leg bail to the batsman’s visible despair.

Jadeja was left stranded on 61 not out -- the all-rounder’s fourth consecutive fifty this series -- after taking India to within sight of what would have been a stunning success before they were all out for 170.