Light show at World Cup 'dumbest idea': Maxwell

But a pounding sound and light show in the middle of the Dutch reply did not amuse Maxwell, who covered his eyes with both hands during the near two-minute spectacle.

"Well, I had something like that light show happen at Perth Stadium during a Big Bash game," Maxwell said after his man-of-the-match knock of 106 off 44 balls in a team total of 399-8.

"And I just felt like it gave me shocking headaches and it takes me a while for my eyes to readjust and I just think it's the dumbest idea for cricketers."