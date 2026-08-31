Bangladesh, India ‘sincere’ over delayed cricket series: Tamim

Bangladesh and India are “sincere” in their search for a new date for a white-ball series that was first supposed to take place last year, Bangladesh cricket chief Tamim Iqbal said.

The three one-day internationals and three T20 matches in Bangladesh were originally planned for August 2025 but then political relations soured between the two countries.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) then said the series would be played this September, but there is no sign of it happening imminently.