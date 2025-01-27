West Indies win Test in Pakistan for first time in 35 years

Spinner Jomel Warrican took five wickets as the West Indies won a Test match in Pakistan for the first time in nearly 35 years on Monday.

The West Indies won the second Test in Multan by 120 runs on day three to draw the series 1-1.

Pakistan triumphed in the first Test by 127 runs, also in Multan.

Warrican finished with nine wickets in the match -- 19 in the series -- to give the hosts a taste of their own medicine on sharply spinning pitches.