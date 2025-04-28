Taijul’s 5 wickets trigger Zimbabwe collapse on day 1

Bangladesh’s left-arm spinner Taijul Islam registered his 16th five-wicket haul as Zimbabwe slumped to 227-9 at the end of the first day of the second Test in Chattogram on Monday.

Nick Welch and Sean Williams each scored fifties for the visitors but the day belonged to Bangladesh as they sought to level the two-match series after losing the opener.

Zimbabwe got off to a decent start after winning the toss and opting to bat but lost both openers in quick succession.