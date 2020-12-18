Pink-ball Test

Australia bowl out India for 244 in first innings

Reuters
India's Umesh Yadav tips the ball to be caught behind from a ball by Australia's paceman Mitchell Starc on day two of the first cricket Test match between Australia and India in Adelaide on 18 December 2020
India's Umesh Yadav tips the ball to be caught behind from a ball by Australia's paceman Mitchell Starc on day two of the first cricket Test match between Australia and India in Adelaide on 18 December 2020AFP

Mitchell Starc took 4-53 as Australia ripped through the Indian tail in the first half an hour of play to dismiss the tourists for 244 on the second day of the day-night first test at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

India had resumed on 233-6 but were able to add only 11 runs for their last four wickets in 25 deliveries before heading back to the dressing room to prepare for the field.

Pat Cummins (3-48) removed Ravichandran Ashwin (15) caught behind with the third ball of the day and Wriddhiman Saha (9) departed in similar fashion in the next over after offering a poor shot to a Starc delivery.

Umesh Yadav slogged one four but another attempt spooned into the air for Matt Wade to take just wide of mid-on, giving Starc his fourth wicket.

Advertisement

Mohammed Shami was dismissed for a golden duck fending off a steepling Cummins delivery on the first ball of the following over.

"That's probably as good as you could have a planned it through execution," said Starc.

"It seems like (the wicket) was a bit quicker today and I guess our batters need to get their heads down and maybe borrow a bit from (India's) discipline yesterday..."

Wade will open for the first time in test cricket as a replacement for the injured David Warner.

More News

Big squads needed to combat bubble fatigue: Ian Chappell

Ian Chappell

Australia ahead as comical run out ends Kohli’s industrious innings

Australia's paceman Josh Hazlewood (C) celebrate his wicket of India's batsman Hanuma Vihari during the day one of the first cricket Test match between Australia and India in Adelaide on 17 December 2020

Amir retires from internationals claiming ‘mental torture'

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Australia's Alex Carey during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match at The County Ground in Taunton, southwest England, on 12 June 2019

Starc, Cummins draw first blood in opening India Test

India's batsman Mayank Agarwal (C) is celan bowled by Australia's paceman Pat Cummins on day one of the First cricket Test match between Australia and India in Adelaide on 17 December 2020