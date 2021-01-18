India chase 324 runs to seal fairytale series win

India will chase 324 runs for a fairytale victory in the fourth test decider against Australia after rain brought an end to play after tea on day four in Brisbane on Monday.

Rohit Sharma was four not out, with Shubman Gill yet to score at the Gabba, after the injury-decimated tourists bowled Australia out for 294 in their second innings.

With the series level at 1-1, Australia must win the match to claim the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Holders India, however, need only a draw to retain the silverware after their breakthrough 2-1 win in the 2018/19 series in Australia.