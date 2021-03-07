India finish atop World Test Championship table, enter final

India are through to the final of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship (WTC) after completing a 3-1 series victory over England here on Saturday, and finishing atop the points table.

India will play New Zealand in June to decide the first champion side of the longest format. It is gathered that the International Cricket Council would announced the venue for the final next week.

India finished as the number one team with 72.2 percentage points on the WTC points table, the factor that determined the final placings rather than total points won, following a change to the points system owing to the Covid-19 disruption.