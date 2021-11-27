India in command after Patel's five-for against NZ

India finished day three of the first Test against New Zealand in a commanding position after Axar Patel's five-for wrapped up the Kiwi first innings at 296 Saturday in reply to the hosts' 345.

At the close India were 14-1, leading the Black Caps by 63 runs in their second innings with opener Shubman Gill bowled by Kyle Jamieson for one before bad light stopped play after five overs.

Mayank Agarwal on four and Cheteshwar Pujara on nine will start the innings Sunday as the hosts look to put the first of two Tests out of reach on an increasingly tricky wicket.

Earlier Patel and the other Indian spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja -- clawed India back in the last two sessions on Saturday after a strong New Zealand start.