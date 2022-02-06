India opt to bowl against Windies in landmark 1,000th ODI

"It's been a long journey for India in ODI cricket. We have had ups and downs but as a team we have grown over the years and we will continue to do that."
Rohit returns to the team after missing India's poor showing in South Africa, where the tourists lost the three-match ODI series in a clean sweep, along with a 2-1 Test series loss.
India, hit by a Covid outbreak in the team, have handed an international debut to all-rounder Deepak Hooda.
West Indies, led by Kieron Pollard, lost their previous ODI series against Ireland, but are fresh from a stunning Twenty20 series victory over England at home.
Veteran pace bowler Kemar Roach has been added to the team as Pollard admitted the difficulties of acclimatisation in Covid times.
"It has been difficult -- three days quarantine and one day practice," said Pollard. "We have to come out and perform. It's a big field, we need to rotate the strike."
The limited-overs series will be played without spectators due to the pandemic.
The two teams will also play three Twenty20I matches after the ODI series.
Squad
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (capt), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Akeal Hosein.
Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)
TV Umpire: Anil Dandekar (IND)
Match Referee: Manu Nayyar (IND)