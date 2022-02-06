India opt to bowl against Windies in landmark 1,000th ODI

India's new white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against West Indies in their 1,000th one-day international on Sunday.

Rohit begins his tenure as full-time ODI captain in the first of three matches at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

The match makes India the first team to reach the landmark of 1,000 ODI matches. Their first was in England in 1974.

"It's a historic day in Indian cricket," Rohit said at the toss.