India to host Street Child Cricket World Cup 2023

Organised by Street Child United and Save the Children India, the Street Child Cricket World Cup 2023 will welcome 22 teams from 16 countries to India next year.

Taking place in September ahead of the ICC World Cup, the event will see street-connected children and young people take part in a mixed-gender cricket tournament. In 2019, this championship was held in London where eight teams competed, and Team India South emerged victorious after beating hosts England.

Countries that will participate this year are Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Burundi, England, Hungary, Mauritius, Mexico, Nepal, Rwanda, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe.