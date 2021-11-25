India win toss, bat against New Zealand in first Test

Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer, for India, and spinning all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, for New Zealand, will make their debuts.
New Zealand opted for two specialist spinners -- Ajaz Patel and William Somerville -- backed up by Ravindra.
The team will be led by Kane Williamson who returns after opting out of the recent T20 series whitewash to India.
“The surface looks good and generally plays good for the first two days and then gets slower and lower,” Rahane said after the toss.
Williamson said that the Kiwis would also have chosen to bat.
India: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Writddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William Somerville
Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)
TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)
Match referee: Javagal Srintah (IND)