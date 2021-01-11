India's Pant, Pujara fall as third Test goes to wire

Australia removed the dangerous Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara before tea on day five Monday to leave them needing five wickets to win the third Test and India battling for 127 more runs to pull off an unlikely upset.

India's hopes in the final session rest on the shoulders of an injured Hanuma Vihari, whose movement is hindered after tweaking a hamstring, and their tailenders.

Vihari was not out four and Ravi Ashwin on seven as they reached 280 for five.

Australia grabbed the prize wicket of Pant for 97 as his explosive innings fell short of a century when he was caught by Pat Cummins off Nathan Lyon going for another big hit.