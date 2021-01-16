Injury-hit India restrict Australia to 369

India’s makeshift attack bowled Australia out for 369 to leave the fourth test decider in Brisbane delicately poised at lunch on day two on Saturday.

Australia resumed on 274 for five at the Gabba, having finished day one in a promising position courtesy of Marnus Labuschagne’s 108, his fifth test century.

Their hopes of building a big total were thwarted, however, as India’s bowlers rallied superbly to remove captain Tim Paine (50), Cameron Green (47) and Pat Cummins (2) for the loss of only four runs midway through the session.

Nathan Lyon soaked up his 100th test and the acclaim of the Gabba crowd as the spinner pushed Australia past 350 before he was bowled by debutant Washington Sundar for 24 off 22 balls.