IPL 2022: Mustafiz shines in Delhi Capitals debut

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman had a stellar show in his first match in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), as he claimed 3-23 in his four overs for Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Titans at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

However, Shubman Gill scored 84 runs off 46 balls to power Gujarat Titans to a daunting 171-6.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and put Gujarat Titans to bat.