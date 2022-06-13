IPL rights auction to continue Tuesday with $5.1 billion already in bag

The media rights auction for the world’s richest cricket league spilled over into a third day, with broadcast and digital rights for the Indian subcontinent already fetching the country’s board almost $5.1 billion, two sources told Reuters on Monday.

The online auction, which began on Sunday is yet to conclude bidding for another set of media rights including a bespoke package that includes rights for high-value matches as well as rights to broadcast the Indian Premier League (IPL) in foreign territories.

The bidding for television broadcast and online streaming of the matches in the subcontinent concluded on Monday, one of the sources said.