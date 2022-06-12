Media giants in battle for IPL rights

Disney, Sony and India’s Reliance will vie on Sunday for media rights to Indian Premier League (IPL), the world’s richest cricket league, expected to fetch up to $6 billion.

The IPL, counting top Indian industrialists and Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan among its franchise owners, is often seen as a surefire ticket to high TV ratings and growth in India’s booming online streaming space.

But while the digital and television rights for 2023 to 2027 are expected to more than double the 163.48 billion rupees ($2.09 billion) that Star India, now owned by Walt Disney Co, paid in 2017 for the rights through this year, some observers say caution may be setting in.