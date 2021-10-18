Ireland's Campher takes four wickets in four balls at T20 World Cup

He becomes only the third bowler in T20 International history to achieve the feat after Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka.

The Johannesburg-born Campher is also the second player with a hat-trick in the men's T20 World Cup after Australia fast bowler Brett Lee, who achieved the feat against Bangladesh in the inaugural edition in 2007.

Campher, 22, had a T20 best of 3-19 from his previous four matches since making his debut earlier this year against Zimbabwe in Dublin.