Nothing personal behind dismissal of Hathurusingha, claims BCB chief 

Bangladesh cricket team coach Chandika Hathurusingha joined the practice session at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in the morning on Tuesday. By the evening, he should have known that he would no longer be in the position.

In the afternoon, BCB president Faruque Ahmed formally announced the head coach’s dismissal at a press conference, saying though his contract was supposed to continue until the Champions Trophy in 2025, his tenure has already come to an end.