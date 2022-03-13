Iyer, bowlers put India on top of pink ball Test

Shreyas Iyer's attacking 92 and inspired bowling put India in command of the pink ball Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday's opening day.

Iyer made India, who lead the two-match series 1-0, claw back to 252 all out from a precarious 86-4 after they elected to bat first in Bangalore.

Sri Lanka finished the day on 86 for six, still trailing the hosts by 166 runs.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella, on 13, and Lasith Embuldeniya, on nought, were batting at stumps after fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ended a gritty knock by Angelo Mathews.

Mathews fell for 43 to become Bumrah's third wicket after Kusal Mendis and Lahiru Thirimanne.

Bumrah and Mohammed Shami combined to reduce Sri Lanka to 28-4 as the pace duo made the pink ball swing and seam in the final session under lights.