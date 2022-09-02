Struggling Roy left out of England’s T20 World Cup squad

Jason Roy has been left out of England’s Twenty20 World Cup squad as the opener paid for his run of poor form.

Roy had a series of low scores for England throughout the summer and endured a miserable time in The Hundred, averaging 8.5 over six innings for Oval Invincibles and making three ducks.

The 32-year-old had previously been an integral part of England’s white-ball sides.

Lancashire’s Phil Salt and Yorkshire’s Harry Brook were included in a 15-strong squad for the tournament in Australia, which takes place in October.