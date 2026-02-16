India rout bitter rivals Pakistan by 61 runs

India routed their bitter rivals Pakistan by 61 runs on Sunday to qualify for the next round of the T20 World Cup in a showdown that had been in doubt until a few days ago.

Suryakumar Yadav's side scored 175-7 after being given a flying start by Ishan Kishan's brilliant 77 and then bowled out Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs.

The defeat for Pakistan continued their woeful record against India in World Cups.

India have won eight of nine T20 World Cup meetings and all eight of their ODI World Cup encounters.

"I think this is for India," said Suryakumar after his side followed the West Indies into the Super Eights stage.

"Batting first was (the) better option on this wicket."

Pakistan got off to the worst possible start in their chase of 176 to win, Sahibzada Farhan top-edging a slog across the line to mid-on for a duck in Hardik Pandya's first over.