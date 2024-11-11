3rd ODI
Mahmudullah, Miraz lift Bangladesh to 244-8
Bangladesh put up a decent 244-8 in the third and final ODI against Afghanistan in a bid to clinch the series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE Monday.
Mahmudullah was dismissed on 98, missing out the fifth ton on what could be a graceful feat after a string of poor outings that saw him making 0, 1, 2, 3 in the last four matches.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 66 on his auspicious day as he led the team for the first time in what was his 100th ODI.
He became the fifth Bangladesh batter to hit a half-century on his captaincy debut and third one from the country to achieve the feat on his 100th ODI.
Pacer Azmatullah Omarzai claimed 4-37 and sparked a mini collapse that proved decisive in denying Bangladesh to reach the 250-run mark.
Miraz won the all-important toss and opted to bat first, knowing that batting first team usually wins the game at this ground.
Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Soumya Sarkar once again made a good start but continued the habit of throwing it away after being set in the crease.
They shared 53 runs for the opening stand in 8.3 overs after which Omarzai rattled the stump of Soumya who made 23 ball-24.
Mohammad Nabi had Tanzid (19) caught by Hashmatullah Shahidi at cover-point and Zakir Hasan, playing his first ODI in a year, was trapped run out as Bangladesh were reduced to 58-3.
Leg spinner Rashid Khan extended Towhid Hridoy's lean patch, having dismissed him for 7 with a googly.
With a meagre 72-4, Bangladesh bounced back in style, thanks to the partnership of Miraz and Mahmudullah.
While under fire Mahmudullah counter punched, Miraz concentrated on keeping his wicket by playing watchfully.
Mahmudullah raised his 29th fifty off 63 balls, driving left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote to long-off for a single.
But Miraz took 106 balls to reach his 19th fifty as he drove Nabi to long-on for a single.
Both of the batters paced the innings after reaching the fifty with Mahmudullah particularly on fire, having hit Nabi for maximum for a couple of times.
Azmatullah Omarzai baffled Miraz with a slower delivery to bring an end to the 135-run partnership between him and Mahmudullah. His 119-ball innings featured only four boundaries.
Omarzai then dismissed Jaker Ali and Nasum Ahmed in quick succession to stall Bangladesh’s progress.
But to the dismay of the fans, Mahmudullah also found it tough to go for lusty shots in the death overs, which eventually denied him the century.
He was trapped in a run out in the last balls after trying to steal two runs. His run-a-ball-knock was studded by seven 4’s and three 6’s.