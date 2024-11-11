Mahmudullah, Miraz lift Bangladesh to 244-8

Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 66 on his auspicious day as he led the team for the first time in what was his 100th ODI.

He became the fifth Bangladesh batter to hit a half-century on his captaincy debut and third one from the country to achieve the feat on his 100th ODI.

Pacer Azmatullah Omarzai claimed 4-37 and sparked a mini collapse that proved decisive in denying Bangladesh to reach the 250-run mark.

Miraz won the all-important toss and opted to bat first, knowing that batting first team usually wins the game at this ground.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Soumya Sarkar once again made a good start but continued the habit of throwing it away after being set in the crease.

They shared 53 runs for the opening stand in 8.3 overs after which Omarzai rattled the stump of Soumya who made 23 ball-24.